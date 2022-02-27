Today when we’re scarfing down potato chips the bag often bears the name of a national manufacturer, but did you know that there was once a potato chip factory in Athens?
According to the display advertisement in the April 27, 1933 in the Athens Weekly Review – the “Athens Potato Chip Factory” was up and running! “There’s Nothing ‘Stale’ About Picnics and Parties When Health Chips Are Served” was the headline. And the customer was urged to “Ask For Them By NAME Everywhere Foods Are Sold.”
The ad continued: “They’re FRESH – no extra warming required!” (Makes you wonder if warming chips was standard procedure there back then?) “They come to you with that munchy [sic] crispness you’ll love so well; And here’s something else – They’re cooked with the peel for your health!” From their location at 708 W. Corsicana Street Mrs. L.H. Walthall’s “Factory” seemed to supply the nibble desires of Athens (and possibly beyond)!
According to one source, the international potato chip industry recently generated more than $16 billion income and yet did you know that the potato chip has been a popular snack item for many years? For example, one popular cookery book in 1822 had a recipe for “Potatoes fried in slices or Shavings.” But according to a popular legend, potato chips as we know them were invented by a frustrated and angry chef in a New York resort hotel.
In this story, around 1853 a customer at the Moon’s Lake House resort hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York had apparently ordered what we’d call French fries. However, he returned them to the kitchen as being too “soggy” and not crispy enough. The chef, a man of Mohawk and Black ancestry named George Crum, tried to correct the problem, sending out another order... then another and another after continued complaints. After several attempts to satisfy the customer, Crum then became so angry that he purposely sliced the potatoes ultra thin, fried them, and sent them out with the idea that maybe this extreme effort would finally satisfy the customer. To his surprise the diner loved the new treat! In fact they became a standard item on the resort menu, and soon were served in restaurants nationally under the name “Saratoga chips.” In fact, I remember seeing this term on a menu for a 1905 student dinner in the archives of my graduate school.
One version of Mr. Crum’s story came in 1973 when a snack food company in its advertising related that the complaining customer was the wealthy magnate “Commodore” Cornelius Vanderbilt. But whoever it was, we do know that Crum was a real person, well known as a chef who eventually had his own restaurant.
Potato chips eventually became a common product in American stores and in the early days chips were sold often “scooped out of storefront glass bins and delivered by horse and wagon,” according to one source.
As chips gradually became a popular snack food item one challenging issue for manufacturers was to find a way to package them to assure crispness, prevent crumbling, and solve another issue – greasy fingers.
Reportedly, one early entrepreneur in Monterey Park California named Laura Scudder found an effective way to prevent the greasy fingers problem in the 1920s. She cut wax paper in sheets, and then had her employees take these home where they would take two sheets, line them up, and iron them closed on three sides, forming a bag. Once back at the factory the bags could be filled with chips and the fourth side sealed shut. Later chips were packaged in plastic bags and nitrogen gas blown in before sealing, thus assuring freshness.
In the early 1950s manufacturers began to add flavor to their chips, at first using cheese, onions, and vinegar. However, one source says that the first flavored chips in the U.S. were basted with a flavor that would make them especially popular in Texas - barbeque.
So whether it’s Athens, or the world, potato chips are an example of entrepreneurship and creativity meeting a desire for a tasty product.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.