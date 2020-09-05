After a year of hard work, construction is complete and Thrive Community Church is set to open at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. Pastor Nathan Herrington and his family will start two services that weekend as well.
The pastor and his wife went to the Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco and fell in love with the way people gathered and enjoyed the space. In building their church, they wanted it to reach beyond the Sunday service to become a place the entire community could enjoy.
“We will have a green space for families to come and hang out,” Nathan said. “A safe place so single moms can bring their children to play, and families to have picnics.”
Thrive will also host movie, worship and camping nights on the lawn as it continues to develop the property along with other opportunities for fun and fellowship.
Nathan said the city has been very helpful in assisting them along the way.
“They helped in making this an excellent facility and we appreciated their help and guidance,” he said.
Thrive aims to be mission minded both in Henderson County and around the world while having a diverse body of believers.
“We are trying to reach all people and want diversity,” Nathan said. “We have all cultures on our staff and are being very intentional about reaching every race in our community.”
Several church members, including Nathan, Ali and one of their two children, were the topic of several news reports in recent months as they were stranded in Honduras during the initial outbreak of COVID-19. They returned home safely through various networks, and plan to return for more missions in the future. Ali, is originally from Honduras and the church participates in outreach projects there. One of them being their coffee shop.
The mountain coffee plantation from which they order Honduran coffee beans has a community of people who work the coffee beans and a school. It is a poor community and Thrive takes a portion of the money earned from the coffee sales to help fund higher education for the children attending this school.
Money earned also goes towards an orphanage in the area.
Thrive has a multicultural staff and many of the people that attend compliment how it feels there from worship to the message. The focus of the church appears to be on family, both individual families and as a church community.
“I am more of a teaching pastor and worship is free, lively and full of joy. It is very uplifting,” Nathan said. “We are starting a new series and our small groups. We are wanting the community to come.”
There is a saying that goes, If you want to save the world, go home and love your family. If you would like to find out more information on personal growth and being part of a community like Thrive, please call 903-804-7418, visit them at 601 S. Old Tyler Hwy, or on the web at www.livewithpurpose.church or Facebook.
