The Athens Thrift Store donated $140,000 to Henderson County non-profit organizations last week, which continues the goal that Drew Douglas had of giving back to the community, when he opened the store in 2010.
The organizations, who were given a $6,700 check Wednesday, included Lila Lane Outreach, Alzheimer's Coalition of Henderson County, Love in Action, Meals on Wheels, Rainbow Room, Ruby’s Safe Haven, The ARK Campus Ministries, Iron House, Labor of Love, Foundry House, First Baptist Church Children’s Clothing Closet, Henderson County HELP Center, Henderson County Young Life, Faith in Action, Family Peace Project, First Baptist Church Bedding Ministry, Athens Soup Kitchen, Henderson County Food Pantry, CASA of Trinity Valley, Disciples Clinic, and the East Texas Crisis Center.
The idea for the store began in Brenham, Texas when Steve Akin and Drew Douglas were riding back from a ministry they had been visiting that also had a thrift store. Douglas’ eyes got big as he heard how much money it could make, and once back in town, God put it on his heart to open the Athens Thrift Store.
Manager Matthew Akin recognized the volunteers that had helped during the Christmas season as they were incredibly busy last year. He said that over the 2022 holidays, they made over $47,000, which was one of their best years and included an opening day of $11,500. He encourages everyone to bring in their Christmas items to donate year-round and to come shop at the Christmas store when it opens in November.
Douglas reminded the organizations that they like keeping it local. He said, “We simply keep everything right here because most of it’s given to us from here. That was our credo from the start when we set our program up and it's going to stay that way.”
Douglas spoke about how they can offer vouchers for some of the organizations who might be able to assist an individual or a family who needs to purchase items from the store. Due to the benevolence of others already, they’ve been able to help people obtain needed items and clothing.
However, they say that anyone who might want to donate monetarily on the behalf of others so that they may shop, is encouraged to come by the store or call 903-675-3160.
The store is always in need of volunteers and they encourage individuals, churches, and civic groups to help at the store as they greatly appreciate the assistance. They also appreciate all of the donations that come in over the year, as all of the profit from the items sold are donated to non-profit organizations.
The Athens Thrift Store offers lots of quality home decor, furniture, clothing, sporting goods, and more at incredibly low prices.
The store is located at 1419 E. Tyler Street and is open for shopping and donation drop offs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
