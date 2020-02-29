When people think of a pimp they picture purple suits, fur and gold chains. This is not Hollywood. Although this can be correct, there are three genres of pimp. A pimp is a person, male or female that manages prostitutes and arranges clients for them. He/She also collects all or part of their payment.
The three kinds of pimps are as follows:
Gorilla - This is the stereotypical image hollywood portrays. Typically seen in flashy clothing, jewelry and cars, this pimp shows off the money and is more apt to utilize force to control the victim and control them.
Romeo/boyfriend/lover-boy- Romeo pimps are more subtle. They do not mind taking their time to gain control of the victim. Victims tend to refer to them as their significant other, as the Romeo capitalizes on their need to feel loved, seen and desired. They use the “boyfriending” technique, hence the term, by romancing the victim with false feelings and promises to fill their voids and vulnerabilities. The method inspires fierce loyalty from the victim. Although physical violence may become an issue, the psychological manipulation is what maintains control.
CEO - This CEO typically runs the operation like a business and may operate additional businesses that are legitimate, or illegal. They are entrepreneurs of the sex trade and may keep books, or engage in various other legal and illegal activities for profit. They may look like anyone else you would see perhaps even an executive.
In trafficking many times the victim is completely dependent on the pimp for food, shelter, clothes etc. The pimp may not give them access to their ID, important documents or money. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children estimates that a pimp can make between $150,000 and $200,000 per child a year. According to that same report pimps have an average of 4 children with the average being forced to have sex between 20-48 times a day collectively.
