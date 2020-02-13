The Trinity Valley Community College rodeo team hosted its 12th annual National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association rodeo Feb. 7-8 at the Henderson County Fair Complex in Athens. Approximately 20 colleges and universities competed.
Following the event, TVCC rodeo team members rank high among the Southern Region of NIRA.
Cutter Carpenter, freshman from Athens, is currently in third place in tie down calf roping.
Kyle McDaniel, freshman from Fort Worth, is currently in third place in bull riding.
Cassidy Pineda, sophomore from Caldwell, is currently in fifth place in breakaway roping.
The TVCC rodeo team is scheduled to participate in four more rodeos this semester. The next competition is scheduled for Feb. 21-22 at the Texas A&M University - Commerce Rodeo at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs.
"The rodeo team appreciates the tremendous support from the community, college, and volunteers, making it one of the best rodeos to date," says TVCC Rodeo Coach Brent Bratton. "The team did a great job and we plan to carry the momentum on to the last four rodeos to finish out the 2019-20 season."
