For many Christians in Spain and Latin America, the holiday season officially ends Jan. 6, which is the 12th day of Christmas known as the Feast of the Epiphany, or Three Kings' Day.
For many years, the First Baptist Church in Athens has been hosting a free Three Kings’ Day Festival, which includes decorating gift shoes, crafts, games, prizes, pinatas, churros, tamales, and live camels. This year, the church will be putting on the event Saturday, Jan. 8 from noon to 2 p.m.
According to tradition, the gifts the Three Kings gave Jesus were meant to be symbolic and represent a distinct part of the baby’s destiny. Today, children celebrate Three Kings' Day by receiving gifts of their own. Children in Spain and Latin America are instructed to leave their shoes by the door of their house so, like Santa Claus, the three kings can come and leave them presents.
Another tradition is that bakers make a "rosca del rey," a sweet bread meant to represent a King's crown, that is a mile long. People fill the streets to get a slice of the special holiday bread. The bread often has a baby Jesus doll hidden inside.
Athens FBC is making this holiday bread even more special by adding around 20 baby Jesus dolls inside. If your piece of cake includes one of these dolls, the church will be inviting you back for lunch in February.
Join in the free festivities at Athens First Baptist Church at 105 S. Carroll Street, Athens, this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
