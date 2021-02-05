Palestine Police arrested Fred Williams, Oscar Oliver and Shanethia Hollis on multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant late Tuesday night, Feb. 2.
“Officers from our Patrol Division did a fantastic job on following up on these drug complaints and getting these dealers off the street,” Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend these Officers for their diligence and dedication to our community.”
Harcrow said it was just after 11 p.m. when the police department executed a search warrant at the Motel 6, 1101 E. Palestine Ave.
The PPD began investigating activity at the hotel following complaints of drug trafficking in the area.
While investigating these locations, PPD officers learned that Williams, 34, of Palestine, had active warrants and was staying at the location.
Officers made contact with Williams and arrested him with without incident; then located Oliver, 40, of Palestine, who was also arrested for multiple felony warrants out of Harris and Anderson Counties, and Hollis, 38.
During the arrest, officers saw multiple narcotics in plain view.
A subsequent search warrant was obtained and officers located approximately 77 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and other pills to include suspected ecstasy, hydrocodone, Xanax all packaged for distribution.
Officers also located digital scales, baggies for distribution, and multiple pieces of identifying information indicative of identity theft and credit card debit card abuse.
Williams, Oliver and Hollis were booked into the Anderson County Jail on the following charges:
• Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1, 4 grams to 200 grams
• Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 2, 1 gram to 4 grams
• Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2, 1 gram to 4 grams
• Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3, less than 28 grams
• Possession of Dangerous Drug
Harcrow said this case is still open and the investigation is ongoing.
