An online threat made towards the Jacksonville Independent School District Tuesday triggered a response by Palestine school officials to ensure local students remained safe.
Jacksonville Police Department notified surrounding school districts of an anonymous threat on social media to “shoot up” Jacksonville schools.
Early this month, mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio killed at least 31 people, and left dozens more wounded.
Upon receiving Jacksonville PD's notification, new Palestine Independent School District Safety Director Bruce Bradley immediately communicated the threat with all PISD campuses.
“Classes continued as scheduled,” PISD spokesperson Larissa Loveless told the Herald-Press Tuesday. “However, they continued with extreme caution.”
Jacksonville PD officials said upon investigation they did not believe the online threats to be credible.
Although good news, Loveless said, it did not change the response, nor vigilance of Bradley, or PISD administration.
“Palestine ISD takes all threats seriously,” she said. “We will always respond, and act to keep staff, students, and guests safe.”
Additional information on the Jacksonville threat can be found at our sister paper:
https://www.jacksonvilleprogress.com/news/jpd-investigates-threat-on-schools-daycares-police/article_7bf6359a-c4ef-11e9-bea1-4f68eece14a9.html
