The Henderson County Performing Arts Center’s production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” will be at 7 p.m. March 10 through 12 and 17 through 19 with a matinee at 2 p.m. March 13.
The cast has been working very hard on the fun play, but with several cast members sick with COVID, HCPAC chose to put the health of cast, crew and audience first, delaying the original February start date.
After months of rehearsals and hard work building sets, they said they are very excited to present this production set in the roaring 1920s.
"This is going to be a terrific show, lots of singing and dancing," director Sue Oates said. "The actors have been working very hard. Please come out and see our show. We would love to see you."
Millie Dillmount hits New York City ready to be a modern girl. Searching for a job and a rich husband, she bobs her hair and prepares for a new life. What she doesn't plan on is helping stop a kidnapping ring and finding love in all the wrong places.
This adventure of boy gets girl turns into a crazy plot twisting, dance in your seat performance set to the awesome jazz music of the ‘20s.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.hcpac.org. Masks are encouraged, but not required.
Auditions for “Harvey,” the next performance, will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, March 1 at HCPAC, located at 400 Gibson Rd. in Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.