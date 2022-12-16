The Athens Police Department honored Athens Independent School District third-grader Hayden Gallegos Monday night at the City Council meeting for designing this year's APD Christmas card.
Hayden won a contest that included entries made by all AISD third graders. Hayden was joined at the City Council meeting by his family, Athens ISD administrators, council members, and APD police officers.
This was the first year for this contest but APD hopes to make it an annual event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.