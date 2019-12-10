The holiday season is prime time for burglars and a little caution can prevent you from being a victim.
Athens Assistant Chief of Police Rodney Williams said officers will be watching closely again this year to help deter thefts and break ins. Also, the department's six reserve officer will be working extra hours to make the city safer.
"They are certified officers," Williams said. "They assist with all of our parades and other events and also help with holiday patrols during the month of December."
They'll be observing parking lots to make sure shoppers don't have any surprises.
"To prevent vehicle burglaries, be sure and lock your car," Williams said. "Park in well lit areas and don't leave valuables where people can see it. And if you don't need it, don't bring it."
Today, more shoppers are buying online for the convenience of having parcels shipped directly to their front doors. Williams said the state has beefed its laws against "porch piracy."
Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation this year that will increased punishment for stealing mail, which is defined as "a letter, postal card, package, bag, or other sealed article" addressed to an individual that has been dropped off by a common carrier or delivery service, or has been left by a customer for pickup.
Under the new law, convicted mail thieves could be sentenced to between 180 days in jail and 10 years in prison, depending on how many people they have targeted.They will also face fines ranging from $4,000 to $10,000.
Mail theft is a felony under federal law, but it had only been punishable as a misdemeanor with a ticket under state law.
Williams said the city hasn't had a recent problem with porch pirates, but it's best not to allow packages to sit outside your door as an enticement to thieves.
"We encourage people to have their packages sent to a place where someone will be home," Williams said. "If you're not at home you might have it shipped to your business."
The United States Postal Service offers customers the option to have packages held for pick-up. FedEx officials suggest shipping packages to the nearest FedEx Office location. They can be left there for up to five days.
UPS officials tell customers to let drivers know where to leave packages where they cannot be readily seen.
