“In addition, we have the word more certain, and you would do well to pay attention to it, just as you would to a lamp shining in a dark place, until the day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts.”
2 Peter 1:19
As I have written in other pieces, I am a big fan of the band U2. Bono’s video on the Psalms with Eugene Peterson is excellent. Yet no song or work is really the staple of U2 more than the song "I still haven't found what I'm looking for." The song starts by singing about a woman, but ends up singing about yearning for Christ to "break the bonds of his shame" and though he believes it, He STILL hasn’t found what he's looking for. In a word, the song is not about victory, it's about the struggle to find certainty.- We believe the maxim “I think therefore I am”, but when the sun falls, jobs are lost, families are broken, you run out of money, how can we be certain things are going to be ok?
The Transfiguration is a good place to start. Mark 9:2-8 chronicles this story in which while Jesus is lit up, God the Father says “This is my Son in whom I am well pleased, listen to Him!” This passage would have hit hard with the original audience. Christians were being persecuted, they didn’t know how the future was going to turn out. For us, persecution may take any number of shapes.
We love to claim we are in charge don’t we?
Give raises to those who take command, reward schools that show high test scores, publish books that are well read.
God responds to our ideas of who is in charge and points to Christ and says with authority: “This is my son, listen to him! When the ancient world Philippi said “Paul’s in jail,what are we going to do,our lives are in danger!” I love Paul’s response. No matter what happens: ““I am confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ”- Philippians 1:6. Christians, don’t be afraid, trust your King. For he is the one we have been looking for. I may not be certain of myself, I am certain of Him. That’s good news.
John Thomas is a Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC
