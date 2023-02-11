Season 22’s “The Voice” star Jay Allen, widely known for his song “Blank Stares” will be performing on Saturday, March 4 at the Henderson County Regional Fair Park in Athens.
Allen told the Athens Daily Review that his journey started when his mother got sick a few years ago and he says he will never personally get over that experience.
“She raised me to be a very loved child and I always felt protected by my mother,” Allen said. “To have her just look at me like I’m a stranger; It was so more than heartbreaking and an out-of-body thing and you immediately think this can’t be real.”
This experience is what led him to write “Blank Stares” which is about his mother’s long goodbye with Alzheimer’s and the underlying, driving force that keeps him performing for fundraising events like the one that the Alzheimer’s Coalition is hosting in March.
He says he never understood the purpose or point of social media until “all of this” happened.
What he is describing is the whirlwind that occurred after his song became an internet success, which led him to an audition of Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” where he sang Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” which was not only his first choice, but the television producer’s first choice too.
Allen has a personal relationship with one of the songwriters and was told during production that when the song was written, it had more ties to Allen than he even realized as Allen and his mother’s heartbreak story had apparently played a part in the writing of “Til You Can’t.”
The plan Allen had with “The Voice” producers allowed him to tell his story and he was actually the only one in Season 22 that sang his own song and he says they shared the story of his song and mother beautifully.
Allen was made famous prior to appearing on “The Voice” because of a large social media following when a video was shared of when he brought his mother on stage while she was in the thralls of Alzheimer’s disease. He said this choice was conflicting to him, but it was so impactful to all who witnessed and later shared the video of him singing to her. He says it’s wonderful to have this platform that has allowed him now to experience so much good that has come from a painful place.
The driving force is the awareness part. He says it’s a difficult thing to wrap your mind around and it’s a sad thing and a lot of people don’t like to face sad things. “For me, I’ve kinda made it cool to talk about your sadness,” Allen says. “It’s a safe place around me, especially on my social media.”
This social media is what brought Debbie Cummings, a Board member for the Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County, and Allen together last fall. Allen posted a video on Facebook asking if anyone wanted him to come play a show in their backyard, so Cummings reached out to him, not really expecting to hear back.
However, Allen was very quick to respond and the event was set up almost immediately. Not only will Allen be performing on a large stage at the fairgrounds, but local favorite Wesley Pruitt will be opening for him as well.
Allen says you can expect his band to be slinging guitars, telling jokes, and having fun while putting on a party for everyone, but he’s also gonna “take you to church” as he says his new tour concept is even called “Beers and Tears.”
This is a fundraiser for the Henderson County of the Alzheimer’s Coalition and all funds from this event will be used locally. However, to date, Allen’s efforts have helped raise over $100 million to benefit Alzheimer's research, groups, and coalitions.
There will be a lot of food trucks at the concert, including New York Texas BBQ, Tacos Perez, 6 Forks Farms, Tacos El Cholo, Tod & Copper Coffee, Casey’s BBQ, Billy Bob’s Grill, Gelu Italian Ice and Treehouse Cupcakes.
A silent auction will also be held during the event featuring a smoker from Fieldstone & Fireplaces LLC, a Remington 700 ADL 6.5 Creedmoor 24” barrel rifle from Back 40 Firearms Co., a custom made Knife and Sheath from David Curtsinger, two custom made Tailgate Benches from Eric Wilbanks, a Sorrelli Ladies Ring from Jana’s Boutique, a Milk Can Barstool from Bill Cummings, a Gift Basket from Best Roofing & Construction and Athens Gutter Co. New York Texas BBQ is donating a dinner, two nice Mark Kay baskets from Debbie Lambright-Dixon, and donated items from Expressions Florist and The Apple Gap.
Tickets are available at Elder Dodge, Allen Family Dentistry, both First State Bank locations, the ACHC office, Eventbrite.com, and at the gate the day of for $20 a ticket.
Allen says he enjoys hearing people walk away from his shows saying “that was like a party and really fun, but also super emotional and fulfilling and healing” and the Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County hopes you’ll join them on March 4 to feel the same and support the cause. For more information, contact 940-391-9073 or follow them on Facebook at AlzHendersonCounty.
