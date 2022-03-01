The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 class of inductees with the induction ceremony slated for Saturday, April 9, in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. This year’s inductees include:
Johnny Boren Award Inductee
Renee Harvey Lowe - Paris, Texas
Directors’ Choice Award Inductee
Coors Cowboy Club - Amarillo, Texas
Western Heritage Ward Inductee
Robert Anderson - Aledo, Texas
Men Contestant Inductees
Trevor Brazile - Decatur, Texas - 26-time World Champion and more than $7 million in career earnings.
Justin Maass - Giddings, Texas - 8-time qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
J.W. Harris - Goldwaithe, Texas - 4-time PRCA World Champion Bullrider & 2014 PBR Rookie of the Year.
Scott Snedecor - Fredericksburg, Texas - 19-time qualifier to the National Finals Steer Roping.
Scott Kormos - Wortham, Texas - 8-time qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Women Contestant Inductees
Janet Stover - Crockett, Texas - 2001 World Champion Barrel Racer & 7-time qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Jana Bean - Fort Hancock, Texas - 3-time barrel racing qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Kelly Kaminski - Bellville, Texas - 2004 & 2005 World Champion Barrel Racer.
Rodeo Personnel Inductees
Hub Baker - Weatherford, Texas - Rodeo Producer & Stock Contractor.
Frank McIlvain Sr. - Canton, Texas - PRCA Barrelman.
Gold Card Inductees
James Allen - Santa Anna, Texas - 7-time qualifier to the National Finals Steer Roping.
Bob Wilfong - Aquilla, Texas - Competed in all three roughstock events for 30 years and rodeo stock contractor.
Empty Saddles
Sammy Catalena - Bryan, Texas - PRCA Stock Contractor.
Dwayne Newton - Grapevine, Texas - steer wrestling qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Rodeo Animals - Timed Event Inductee
Firewater Flit - Collinsville, Texas - Barrel racing sire of futurity and derby champions totaling more than $5 million.
Events & Organizations
1968 Sam Houston State University Men’s & Women’s Rodeo Teams - 1968 National Intercollegiate Champions
The 2022 inductions will take place Saturday, April 9, at the River Ranch Event Center in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Doors open at 10 a.m., lunch is served at 11 a.m. and inductions start at 12:15 p.m. There is also a golf tournament scheduled for Thursday, April 7, at Canyon West Golf Course in Weatherford. A welcome reception is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame which is located in Cowtown Coliseum.
The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the Texas rodeo cowboy and cowgirl. The TRCHF holds an induction ceremony each year to recognize the contributions of world champions, as well as those lesser-known heroes and heroines. In addition, the weekend provides the chance to reunite generations of rodeo stories in one location.
Event tickets and additional information can be obtained by visiting the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame website at www.TexasRodeoCowboy.com or emailing info@TexasRodeoCowboy.com.
