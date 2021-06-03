The Powell Brothers featuring Billie Jo will be kicking off the Texan summer concert series with doors opening at 6:30 p.m, Thursday, June 3. The Texan is located at 209 E. Tyler St and is BYOB. A food truck will be available for snacks, no glass bottles will be allowed. Tickets are $15 pre-order or $20 at the door.
"We are excited that concerts are back at The Texan and to have two shows a month is really going to activate the building for the community outside of private events," said Katie Birk, Tourism and Cultural Coordinator for the City of Athens.
Billie Jo is known for her traditional country vocals with songs from the heart. She has won numerous awards and opened for big names such as Ray Price, The Oakridge Boys, Stoney LaRue and Pat Green. She was also featured on The Voice, American Idol and handpicked by Shania Twain to compete on her team while appearing on the show Real Country. Learn more about her at www.billiejomusic.com/about
The Powell Brothers, featuring Taylor and Blake Powell, first formed in February 2014 and are from Kingwood, TX. Both brothers are multi-instrumentalists who have shared a stage with Billy Currington, Lee Brice, Cody Johnson and Josh Turner to name a few. There newest single Hopeless is available to preview at www.powellbrothersmusic.com/
