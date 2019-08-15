The Texan is proud to announce the first two installments of Texans at The Texan concert series with Carolyn Wonderland and Shelley King Duo on September 13 and Shinyribs on October 4.
September 13 – CAROLYN WONDERLAND & SHELLEY KING DUO with THE MIGHTY ORQ
Carolyn Wonderland is a musical force equipped with the soulful vocals of Janis and the guitar slinging skills of Stevie Ray, Carolyn Wonderland reaches into the depths of the Texas blues tradition with the wit of a poet.
Along with the guitar and the multitude of other instruments she learned to play – trumpet, accordion, piano, mandolin, lap steel – Wonderland’s ability to whistle remains most unusual. Whistling is a uniquely vocal art seldom invoked in modern music, yet it’s among the most spectacular talents the human voice possesses.
Shelley King is a musical ambassador of the Austin, Texas sound. For the past twenty years King has built a solid national career as a singer and songwriter who is both a successful solo artist and leader of a formidable band of Austin’s finest musicians. Her blend of original blues, rock, folk, country, soul and gospel led her to be the first woman appointed by the Texas Legislature to represent the state as it’s Official Texas State Artist.
Tickets for Carolyn Wonderland and Shelley King Duo with special guest, The Mighty Orq on September 13 are on sale now at thetexanathens.com Tickets begin at $16 for General Admission and $32 for VIP seating in the Mezzanine. The doors will open at 7pm and show starts at 8pm. Although the event is BYOB, glass bottles are prohibited.
October 4 – SHINYRIBS
Once you’ve seen Shinyribs’ Kevin Russell on-stage and heard his band’s music, it’s impossible to forget. Known for his outrageous outfits and antics, he’s a regular fashion icon, liable to turn up in anything from his lime-green sherbet leisure suit to a flashing LED cloak, which he donned for a soulful performance of “East Texas Rust” on the award-winning PBS show Austin City Limits.
As Austin royalty, Shinyribs are one of the music world’s best-kept secrets, but not for long. The eight- piece outfit was recently named Best Austin Band for 2017, while I Got Your Medicine was tapped as Album of the Year at the Chronicle’s prestigious Austin Music Awards. Balding with a scraggly beard and an unapologetic gut, the 50-year-old Russell boasts the indelible spirit and nudge-nudge, wink- wink playful quality of a man forever young, who points to the likes of Tony Joe White and the Coasters for his Shinyribs-tickling, mind-expanding, “is he for real” sense of humor.
Tickets for Shinyribs on October 4 are on sale now at thetexanathens.com. Tickets begin at $18 for General Admission and $32 for VIP seating in the Mezzanine. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm.
Texans at The Texan is sponsored by:
Steve Grant Real Estate LLC with over 150 years of experience serving Henderson County and the greater East Texas area since 1981. Website – www.stevegrant.com.
For 35 years, Document Solutions has served Henderson County by providing business solutions that integrate the full array of Xerox equipment, both hardware and software.
Lona Mauk has been a State Farm agent since 1988 in Athens and now serves clients at a second location in Malakoff. Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm is there!
The Texan is located downtown at 209 E. Tyler St. For questions, please contact Tourism and Cultural Resources Department at 903.677.5943 or e-mail texaninfo@athenstx.gov. For additional and future event information, visit www.thetexanathens.com
