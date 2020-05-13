The Henderson County Performing Arts Center board recently met and made some decisions regarding the remainder of the 2020 season.
With fluctuating regulations the board determined it will postpone “Dearly Beloved and “Frozen Jr.” to 2021.
Robin Haynie and Friends Comedy show and Wes Pruitt Acoustic night will be postponed to late summer, please check the Facebook and web for updates. Shellie O'Neal is hopefully keeping the original August date.
Hopefully, fall will bring “Little Shop of Horrors” in September and the final show of 2020 “
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Keep posted by the newsletter on those as well.
Company classes may continue in the summer.
HCPAC issued the following statement to patrons:
“We appreciate your patience as the re-opening process becomes clearer over the next few months. The theatre’s leadership is committed to keeping our volunteers, artists, and patrons safe while making responsible decisions for the organization. We look forward to the exciting day when we do re-open, because we will all enjoy performances at HCPAC and appreciate the arts more than we ever have before.”
If you would like further information the best mode of contact is info@hcpac.org. If you prefer to call 903-675-3908 leave a message and know there may be a small delay in answering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.