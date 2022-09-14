Henderson County Performing Arts Center’s The Play That Goes Wrong is a classic 1920s whodunit that goes right in so many hilarious ways.
What exactly goes wrong in this play? Maybe that’s for the audience to figure out in this presentation about a group of actors in a drama society putting together a play where everything goes wrong from things breaking to actors going missing.
The wacky, unpredictable play, sponsored by Jeff Weinstein Law Firm, has been described as a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes that includes a corpse that can’t quite play dead, actors who trip over everything (including their lines), and an unconscious leading lady. Theater patrons will be laughing the entire time as the cast entices you to want to chime in at parts and have you constantly wondering what could possibly happen next.
The Play That Goes Wrong is technically a play within a play so there are mishaps which become impossible to sort out while watching the show, which makes it all the more fun to watch.
One of the most popular forms of comedy is farce which tells its story by using highly exaggerated plots and characters and this is made evident by the talented cast in the production.
Directed by Karen Holmes and Assistant Director Sariah Joblin, the cast of accident-prone thespians includes some alumni and some first-timers to the HCPAC stage. The cast includes, but is not limited to Daniel Holmes, Nikki Dubose, Tyler Larson, Cameron Griffis, Troy Martin, Chandler Hinojosa, Ethan Herrin, Ami Hickmon, Davette Ligon, and Benjamin Firebaugh.
The crew of the play has worked incredibly hard to build the very detailed set. The youngest crew member is Madison Wilson who works in the tech booth alongside Tech Booth Manager Shaydi Clary.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Tickets are available at www.hcpac.org.
