Members of the community gathered to tour the grand opening of the Medical Services Unit at Park Highlands Thursday evening.
The M.S.U is a transition opportunity Park Highlands calls Rehab-to-Home.
The facility offers private and semi-private suites, 24-hour RN coverage, seven day per week therapy options and physician visits within 48 hours of admission.
“Thank you, thank you to all who attended the MSU grand opening,” Chris Baker, director of care transitions said, “We look forward to working with the medical community on transitioning patients back in to the community through our Rehab-to-Home program.”
The program's mission, according to Baker, “aims to provide specialized attention tailored to individual needs by our medical, therapy and nursing staff. Privacy and comfort combined with our professional rehabilitation service are aimed at making a difference in the quality of life and anticipated recovery of our patients.”
Numerous programs and services are provided such as rehab services, physical, occupational, orthopedic and speech therapy. Wound care, pulmonary management and infusion therapy.The unit also helps arrange other required services.
The program objectives are to offer a comfortable atmosphere while reducing stress, and to promote dignity and independence.
It is designed to provide assistance in returning home at full capacity and in the least amount of time, while receiving all of the best care and resources they offer.
Baker stated that he had a great team to work with in a wonderful community.
For those who missed the event Baker is offering private tours by the team members.
For full eligibility criteria and a full list of information and available services please contact Park Highlands at 903-675-8538, or take advantage of Baker's offer of a tour by visiting 711 Lucas St., Athens.
