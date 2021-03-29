The Music Ministry of First Christian Church will host The Lord's Supper Maundy Thursday Service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at 900 Robbins Road in Athens.
The event will feature a life-size reproduction of the famous painting.
Joyce Denise Marshall departed this life on March 20, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Sandflat Cemetery, Athens Tx. Survivors: daughter, Latiesha Jordan; son Kendrick Marshall; her mother, Kathryn Marshall-Jones; brothers, Eddie T. Marshall(Vernell…
Sue Riley Ford was born on Dec. 16, 1942 in Palestine Tx. She has been a resident of Athens for 60 years. She retired as a Teller from First State Bank Malakoff in 2002. Sue passed away at the age of 78 on March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her Husband: Jerry Dean Ford, Daughter: D…
