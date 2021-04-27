South Athens Elementary students (from left) Zayden Brown, Braelee Taylor and Mateo Garcia had graduation portraits taken this week. Kindergarten graduation ceremonies, which take place just before senior commencement, is an annual tradition on all three AISD elementary campuses.
featured
The littlest scholars
- Photo courtesy of Toni Garrard Clay, Athens ISD
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens man indicted for arson that destroyed water pumping stations
- Motorcyclist killed in Caney City collision
- Victim of motorcycle wreck identified
- Athens ISD names Teachers of the Year
- Chandler man indicted for three traffic deaths
- Rodeo weekend returns with a pot full of fun
- Sno-Bunnies serves up sweet treats
- Trinidad plant closes
- County to house warrants for Eustace
- Heartbreak in Kansas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.