4-24-21 AISD Kindergarten Grads.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Toni Garrard Clay, Athens ISD

South Athens Elementary students (from left) Zayden Brown, Braelee Taylor and Mateo Garcia had graduation portraits taken this week. Kindergarten graduation ceremonies, which take place just before senior commencement, is an annual tradition on all three AISD elementary campuses.

South Athens Elementary students (from left) Zayden Brown, Braelee Taylor and Mateo Garcia had graduation portraits taken this week. Kindergarten graduation ceremonies, which take place just before senior commencement, is an annual tradition on all three AISD elementary campuses.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you