Saturday is the day of the Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival and Athens hosts this celebration because we are the Home of the Hamburger, even though there are some who might disagree and say that Wisconsin, Connecticut, or Germany are.
However, according to many publications and historians, Fletcher Davis, a resident of Athens, invented the hamburger sometime in the late 1870s.
Davis was a potter by trade and when the pottery business slowed, he opened a small lunch counter at 115 Tyler St., across from the courthouse, and began selling sandwiches there.
These sandwiches were made from Hamburg-style beef served on a hot buttered bun with pickles and onions and a smear of yellow mustard. Davis, or Uncle Fletch as he was known in Athens, coined the term Hamburger for the new sandwich.
In 1904, the World's Fair was held in St. Louis, Missouri, which was Davis' hometown, and so he introduced his hamburger to the rest of the world there.
A New York Times reporter interviewed him and asked him about the fried potatoes he served on the side and Davis responded that a friend of his in Paris gave him the recipe. The reporter called them French Fries, not knowing that Davis meant Paris, Texas not Paris, France.
Athens is unequivocally the Home of the Hamburger and so here is the most extensive, but not exhaustive, list of brick and mortar restaurants with an Athens address that offer a hamburger on their menu, not including children's meals.
So, Athenians, time to get to eating, as there are lots of options to choose from in the hometown of the hamburger.
Applebee’s Grill + Bar
Athens Bowling Alley
Athens Brewing Co.
Athens Cafe
Athens Country Club
Bensons Eats & Treats
Boathouse Bar and Grill
Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store
Burger Barn
Burger King
Callaway’s
Cotton Patch Cafe
Dairy Queen
El Arroyo Modern Mexican Kitchen
El San Luis
Jalapeno Tree
Mariscos el Rincon
McDonalds
Ochoa’s Mexican Restaurant
Panaderia Athens
Pitt Grill Restaurant
Sonic Drive-In
Texas Cafe
Tilos Cuisine & Bakery
Twisted Root
WaWa’s Seafood Shack
Whataburger
Coming soon...
Chili’s
Hwy 55
