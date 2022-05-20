It’s almost fiddlin’ time in Athens, Texas and “The Fiddler” is bronzed and ready on the square, where he has sat for more than 35 years, with only a small time away for repairs.
He also has the honor of being listed as “The Fiddler” in the Smithsonian Art Inventory Sculptures as “a male sitting with a fiddle tucked under his chin. The bow is held in his right hand as he prepares to play a tune. The sculpture sits on a pyramid of brick.”
The original sculpture was constructed from stoneware clay by artist Albert Stewart, a Trinity Valley Community College teacher, in 1986 after the County Sesquicentennial Committee had money left after the 1986 celebration of Texas' 150th birthday.
J.D. Flynn of Jade Patinas, meticulously removed the statue in 2017 from the base, completed the work in Arlington, and returned the statue to its home in Athens on Fiddlers weekend in May 2018.
The Fiddler is located on the southwest side of the courthouse and the artist's portrayal of an elderly man playing the fiddle represents all of the fiddlers who have performed year after year on the square.
This year, attendees will have lots of music to choose from in addition to many other activities. Those wishing to compete in the fiddling contests for a chance at more than $5,000 in prize money, will have a chance Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with registration starting at 8 a.m. Judges Katie Crawford, Roger Klein, and Shawn Howe will be judging small fry through senior age groups with open and accompanist categories as well.
Master of Honky-Tonk and Athens native, Jake Penrod and His Million Dollar Cowboys will kick-off the weekend’s music Friday, May 27 with a street dance from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday evening’s street dance will feature music by Amber Digby & Midnite Flyers from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
It is highly suggested to arrive early with your own chair to save your spot for these events as year after year the dance floor fills with those enjoying the tradition.
All music is free and there will also be a carnival, car show, food vendors, farmers market, chili cookoff, and more starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday evening.
For more information and full event timelines, please visit www.facebook.com/athensfiddlers/ or call 903-681-5185.
