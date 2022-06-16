A family group that has stormed into the limelight in gospel music are coming to Faith Community Baptist Church, north of Malakoff, for a four-day revival beginning Sunday.
The Erwins present a concert at the church, located on State Highway 198, at 7 p.m. June 19 and will sing in each service of the four day revival.
The Erwins live in Edgewood and enjoy coming to nearby Henderson County when the opportunity presents in their busy schedule.
The Erwins' biography tells of how they started singing as soon as they were able to talk. Back then, they appeared on 270 dates a year with their mother and father, who have been in full-time evangelism for 40 years. Three of the four siblings, Keith, 29, Kody, 28, and Kris, 26, performed as a trio until 2013, when the group announced that their little sister, Katie, now 22, would join the group full-time on stage, officially making them a Southern Gospel mixed group.
The father of the group members, Evangelist Dennis Erwin will preach Sunday morning and the Erwins are set to bring a concert Sunday night.
"I think they're some of the finest Christian singers today," said Billy Norris, Pastor of Southside Baptist in Paris. "I love them."
Norris will preach Monday through Wednesday. Evening services start at 7 p.m.
The Erwins recently won the Dove Award for their song “The Power Of An Empty Tomb,” as Southern Gospel Song of the Year. The Dove Awards are highest awards presented in Christian Music. They also received a Grammy nomination in 2021.
"Singing is all we know and all we want to do," Keith Erwin said. "It's our life and our joy to serve the Lord with the voices."
