The Library at Cedar Creek Lakes’s annual fundraising event will be Saturday Feb. 4 at the Athens Country Club. This year’s “The Eighty-Eights Show” event will feature popular dueling pianists from Dallas, entertaining you with hundreds of songs from the classics to today’s hits.
Double your fun at this lively evening of dancing, comedy and sing-along. Expect lots of audience participation for this “live jukebox” experience.
Kim Welch, event chair, says “We are looking forward to seeing you at this special event. Come prepared with your favorite requests to be played by these two talented artists. There will also be a 50/50 Raffle to test your 2023 good luck.”
Doors will open at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner and “The Eighty-Eights” performance. Sponsorships and tickets are available on-line at cedarcreeklibrary.com (click on “Event”) or print the ticket/sponsorship form, include check, and mail to the address on the form. You may also call The Library at 903-432-4185 for more information.
The Library at Cedar Creek Lake is an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit organization. This event provides operating funds for all our programs and services which are offered free to the public.
