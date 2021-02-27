Note: The fear factor was there, yet healthcare workers didn’t turn around or shy away. In honor of their dedication, the Athens Chamber of Commerce has presented it Citizen of the Year awards for 2020 to the medical teams of Athens, highlighted in this six-part series.
For those that don’t turn away in fear, but advance when others retreat, thank you. Please accept this award from your community along with our thanks.
One of the first oaths a doctor takes is to do no harm. It is instilled into every medical student and resident not to cause larger issues. Typically doctors have a basic plan when fighting various ailments and injuries, but COVID-19 was new and there was no time to study how it worked or what helped.
Local doctors jumped into action learning as much as possible, quickly learning new ways to help fight it. That information was ever-evolving and sometimes changing multiple times a day creating a daunting tasks for even the most seasoned physicians.
“You could easily assume you could go your entire career and never see a pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Swartwood, President of the Henderson County Medical Association and a general practitioner at Lakeland Medical Associates. “Day to day operations have changed completely.”
Swartwood moved to Athens with his family almost eight years ago. He works with patients from pregnancy throughout their lives.
“We moved here and hit the ground running,” he said. “I love my job 95% of the time, but some days it wears me down.”
During times like these, seeing friends, neighbors and coworkers fighting a virus that is capable of taking the strongest individual down in record time, nothing could have prepared Athens physicians for this pandemic.
"There have been times that I felt like I was fighting a losing battle. When they go down, they go down quick. Typically there is a playbook to heal, but the playbook for this is limited. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” he said. “This has been a process.”
Initial reports were similar to the flu, with a slightly lower death rate, but as it traveled doctors were seeing more. It was initially utter chaos according to Swartwood.
Healthcare providers ran out of protective equipment, it was in high demand and larger towns get it faster. He said in the early days he wore his N95 mask multiple days, because there weren’t more to replace it with. He would go home and tell his family to stay away while he took needed precautions.
In small towns, people know each other. Doctors and their families found themselves in the terrible situation of seeing people they knew and loved suffering and dying.
“It isn’t patient A, B or C,” Swartwood said. “It is Tom down the road or your pastor. Its effects are close to home, you are losing friends, neighbors and colleagues. Nobody is immune to it.”
Some COVID patients are seen that morning talking and alert and by evening may be on a ventilator.
“There have been times that I felt like I was fighting a losing battle,” he said.
Typical illnesses improve within days under hospital care, if they aren’t responding you change treatment plans or medication and start to see improvement. COVID patients can be hospitalized for weeks at a time which causes a backup because the amount of people needing those beds accumulates without new ones becoming available.
“There are full time hospitalists that are getting slammed,” he said. “Doctors aren’t used to having that many patients admitted at once, maybe three to five a day. If you can’t get them better, they start stacking up.”
This was one of the main reasons masks, social distancing and stay in place orders were initially suggested. The community slowing the spread helped slow down the number of patients needing care at one time.
If a hospital only has 10 ICU beds and two respirators, 20 patients with a quarter of them needing that equipment could cost lives and overwhelm staff.
Swartwood says that they are still seeing patients for common ailments such as flu, strep-throat and sinus infections but the same protocols used to reduce the spread of COVID-19 has also helped them see a reduction in these, especially influenza. He says that the pandemic has raised awareness and will probably add permanent changes to hygiene and cleaning practices.
With the vaccine rolling out, he feels like it is his responsibility to get the vaccine and promote it to others as part of a multi-directional attack in defeating the virus.
“This is not a single fix issue,” he said. “It is a collective of things to do. I can’t say if everyone gets the vaccine that it will be gone next year, but I do think if people get the vaccine, wash hands, social distance and be responsible that you will see a decrease next year.”
Swartwood says masks do make a difference.
“Even if I save you 10% of risk by wearing my mask that accumulates and over a week helps your exposure. That is why you see a decrease in flu,” he said.
Athens is blessed with a hospital many towns its size do not have. There are many doctors, specialists and facilities locals have access to that much larger cities do not have access to.
Not only are there an abundance of doctors but those within the physician community are very united and act as a cohesive unit according to Swartwood. Athens has a very active continuing education program for doctors, that has temporarily stopped because of COVID making these communications within their industry even more critical.
“Doctors can be seen as very egotistical, but our local doctors are a unit,” he said. “If one of us discovers something that helps people, we share it.”
When they need help, or are low on PPE, physicians reach out to each other.
Nursing home doctors and Physician Assistants also faced unique challenges as they served the most vulnerable members of society. In order to enter locked down facilities, they started having regular COVID testing in order to protect their patients and had to meet rigorous standards to provide care.
In spite of the risks and challenges, Swartwood said he was humbled and honored by the Citizen of the Year award and expressed gratitude that it was all inclusive.
“I’m another guy, I do not try to go around talking about being a doctor,” he said. “There are so many people who help that don’t get credit, nurses, janitors, who take on the same risk of exposure. For me trying to focus on them getting the accolades they deserve is huge.”
