The cost of freedom explored at Memorial

The Memorial Day Remembrance, presented the Athens Cemetery Association, is conducted at the Veterans Memorial, where the names of war veterans buried there are chiseled on granite slabs according to the war in which they served.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kevin Halbert was the keynote speaker at the annual event. Halbert, as well as each of his brothers, served in the US Marine Corps and is familiar with the sacrifices of those who wore our nation’s military uniforms into battle.
“They left everything they knew. They joined a group of people from all over the nation, knowing full well they may never come home,” Halbert said.
He said Marines he has known would have laid down their lives for our freedoms.
We should also remember the wives and children of those who went to battle for the time they spend away from their loved ones in the military and the concern for their safety in fields far away.
“They sacrificed a lifetime of their experiences and memories for us when their loved one was killed in combat,” Halbert said.
The new generation has stepped up to carry the standard once born by their ancestors.
“They’re filling those ranks now and we should be so proud of them,” Halbert said.
Opening remarks
Steve Grant - President, Athens Cemetery Association
Invocation
Father Matthew Frick - St. Matthias Episcopal Church, Athens
Presentation of Colors
Henderson County Sheriff Department - Color Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
The Daughters of the American Revolution
National Anthem and Battle Hymn of the Republic sung by
Janis Capelle - Alto and Nikki DuBose - Soprano
Keynote Address
Kevin Halbert - Chief Deputy Henderson County Sheriff Department
& former US Marine
Raising of Flag
Boy Scout Troop #343 - Athens First Methodist Church
“TAPS”
Jack Cowart
