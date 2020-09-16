When I was a child, my mother painted my room yellow. After having lived surrounded by the color of lemon chiffon, I adore almost every shade of yellow, whether it is a soft cream or a dark gold.
Yellow is a happy color, and one that mixes well with most color schemes.mWant a warm color scheme? Try yellow, red, and orange. Want a complimentary scheme? Purple and yellow are fun together. Yellow, blue, and red is another classic color scheme. I have read that an all-yellow garden is the easiest color scheme to get right. Simply add plants in all shades of this sunny color.
Daffodils, forsythia, azalea, mahonia, irises, coreopsis, and Carolina jessamine are eye-catching in the spring. Your summer garden can be filled with black-eyed Susans, marigolds, daylilies, lilies, yarrow, zinnias, and sunflowers. Portulaca can reseed and give you yellow blooms for years to come.
For fall, add mums and a non-aggressive cultivar of goldenrod. Esperanza and candlestick bushes can fill an entire corner with joy. The cheerful color of yellow can be added in winter with the merry faces of pansies. If you are lucky, you can find a yellow camellia.
There are also several plants that have golden-variegated foliage. With the number of yellow flowers available, it must be one of Mother Nature’s favorite colors. Throw caution to the wind and add it in abundance.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
