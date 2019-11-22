Athens ISD just wrapped up its second annual “Athens Reads Together” book club. Students from pre-K through fifth-grade were provided with a free copy of "Charlotte's Web." Families were encouraged to read at home together on a schedule which was completed in the last few days. Near the end of the book, Elementary Librarian Deidre Pool traveled to each of the elementary campuses with “Wilbur” to encourage students to finish strong. Pool is pictured here with third-graders at South Athens Elementary.
