A house fire claimed the life of a man Thanksgiving day in Gun Barrel City.
According to a press release, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday, Nov. 28, in the 100 block of Willowood Drive.
Dispatch received a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. of the fire with a person still in the residence. Gun Barrel City Police were first on the scene and reported flames and heavy smoke coming from the residence.
Gun Barrel City Fire Fighters, assisted by Mabank, Payne Springs, and Seven Points Fire Departments, brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. During the course of fighting the fire, Gun Barrel City fire fighters located the body of a deceased 31-year-old man.
“I want to thank the Mabank, Payne Springs, and Seven Points Fire Departments for their support with equipment, water and manpower. Their assistance was critical given the intensity of the fire,” said Jason Raney, Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who lost a loved one in the fire.”
The home and contents were a complete loss; the American Red Cross is assisting the family. There were no injuries to the first responders.
Henderson County Fire Marshall Shane Renberg was on scene and his office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire. Any questions regarding the fire should be directed to the Henderson County Fire Marshall’s office at 903-675-6157.
