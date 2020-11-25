Thanksgiving week involves travel, last minute shopping, busy kitchens and kids home from school.
Police and fire officials say it’s important to take some time to consider your surroundings. And this year, you can add health officials advising you to take precautions against contracting COVID-19.
The Athens Fire Department reminds that much of the Thanksgiving activity begins in the kitchen.
Athens Fire Marshal Lance West said when cooking the feast, be mindful of what’s on the stove.
“Be sure the pots and pans are turned away so kids in the area can’t get burned,” West said.
If you’re frying a turkey, that involves a lot of high temperatures and cooking oil.
“When you’re deep frying keep it safely away from the house,” West said.
West said, in his career, about one in every five house fire involves the kitchen.
Holiday safety also means protecting your house, car and valuables from an opportunistic thief. If you’re headed out of town, don’t make your home too inviting. Keep some lights burning.
Athens police will be observing parking lots to make sure shoppers don't have any surprises.
"To prevent vehicle burglaries, be sure and lock your car," Interim Chief Rodney Williams said. "Park in well lit areas and don't leave valuables where people can see it. And if you don't need it, don't bring it."
Today, more shoppers are buying online for the convenience of having parcels shipped directly to their front doors. Williams said the state has beefed its laws against "porch piracy."
Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation in 2019 that increased punishment for stealing mail, which is defined as "a letter, postal card, package, bag, or other sealed article" addressed to an individual that has been dropped off by a common carrier or delivery service, or has been left by a customer for pickup.
Convicted mail thieves could be sentenced to between 180 days in jail and 10 years in prison, depending on how many people they have targeted.They will also face fines ranging from $4,000 to $10,000.
Mail theft is a felony under federal law, but it had only been punishable as a misdemeanor with a ticket under state law.
NET Health is also recommending keeping safety at the forefront over the holidays, even if it means scaling back on some traditions. They advise you to celebrate with members of your own household. Think of ways you can share the holiday remotely, with those who live elsewhere.
Shopping for groceries online, or calling in an order will help avoid crowds.
Henderson County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The latest seven day rolling average places show the county in the red, or substantial level of community spread, with 39.71 cases. Five of the seven counties served by NET Health are even higher, with Anderson County the only one in the moderate spread range.
