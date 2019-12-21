First State Bank Chief Operating Officer Cathy Jezek (right of center) presents a check for $2,500 to Athens ISD to help fund the staff holiday meals enjoyed this week at all district campuses and support buildings. Pictured with Jezek are (from left) AISD Chief Financial Officer Randy Jones, AISD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims, and AISD Communications Coordinator Toni Clay. First State Bank is the depository bank for the school district.
