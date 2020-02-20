Eastern Hills Church of Christ will soon be filled with princesses of all ages once again for their 12th annual father\daughter dance. The Athens Christian Preparatory Academy hosts the event every year and is one of their biggest fund raisers. The funds go back into the school for various items such as textbooks, building funds etc., but the events main purpose is to serve the community.
“The event is about ACPA providing a way to make memories. It brings our whole campus together.” Donna Wallace, the event coordinator said.
Wallace has been part of the event for five years, but she insists it is a team effort. The art class helps with decorations. This year the theater department is dressing up as a court of 14 Disney Princesses. Families get involved and it creates a lot of unity and involvement. The students also get community hours for helping.
“When you see the relationships and fathers and daughters reacting it is very rewarding," she said.
The ball is not just for dads though. It is open to Grandfathers, uncles, brothers, bonus parents or whoever is a blessing to the princess.
“This is to make a memory and whoever is going to fill the father role, we want them to feel welcome,” Wallace said.
Appetizers and desserts will be provided by the ACPA culinary class and there are fun themed games to enjoy when you need a break from dancing. DJ services will be provided by Two Danes Productions and photo opportunities with Disney princesses will be set up in the foyer.
Prepare for an evening of enchantment and bonding. Dress up as much as you like, or come as you are.
Tickets may be purchased on the ACPA father/daughter dance Facebook page, you can also mail a check or call 903-386-0400.
The school wishes to thank their faithful and loyal sponsors who help make the magic happen every year. Please do not miss the opportunity to enjoy this community-wide event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.