Jerald "Pine" Jones passed away Dec. 22, 2020 at UT Health in Athens at the age of 80. Viewing will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church, 512 Underwood St., Athens. Graveside services Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at Barker Cemetery/Baxter Community, Athens.