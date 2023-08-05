Ali Linan CNHI Texas statehouse reporter
AUSTIN — In honor of National Breastfeeding Month in August, Texas WIC is sharing resources to support moms and pregnant women to help meet their breastfeeding goals.
WIC benefits are provided at no cost to eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding moms and families with children younger than 5. This includes dads, foster parents, guardians or grandparents.
“Pregnant women in Texas wanting nutrition advice, moms looking for breastfeeding support and families with young children are encouraged to apply for WIC to help give their children a healthy start to life,” said Amanda Hovis, director of Texas WIC Nutrition Education and Clinic Services, in a statement.
The benefits of breastfeeding for both mom and baby last a lifetime. Breastmilk has hundreds of ingredients and antibodies that help protect babies from illness and allergies. For moms, breastfeeding has been linked to lower rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and even certain cancers. However, it can be challenging sometimes, a news release said.
Texas WIC has a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes available to all Texas moms, regardless of whether they qualify for Texas WIC. Texas WIC also provides women who qualify with a free breast pump and pumping supplies, the release said.
Moms-to-be can qualify for WIC as soon as they find out they’re pregnant. WIC also recently updated its income guidelines, allowing more families to participate.
For more information or to apply, your viewers or listeners can visit TexasWIC.org/apply or call 1-800-942-3678.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.