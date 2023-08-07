Ali Linan CNHI Texas statehouse reporter
AUSTIN — Texas veterans who have experienced various toxic exposures have until Aug. 9 to file a PACT Act claim with Veterans Affairs.
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits. It greatly expanded the eligibility of various toxic exposures for VA disability compensation claims, healthcare and benefits for veterans.
There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits. However, to receive benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, PACT Act claims or Intent to File must be submitted by Aug. 9, said Jim Halbrook, TVC public affairs officer
Texas leads the nation in veterans filing disability claims associated with the PACT Act, at over 90,000, since it was enacted in August 2022. In that time, the Texas Veterans Commission has experienced a 25% increase in VA disability Claims assistance.
Further information about the PACT Act can be found online at https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ or call the VA Pact Act Line 1-800-698-2411 option 8 (TTY:711).
In addition, veterans can get assistance filing their PACT Act and other disability compensation Claims at no cost from the Texas Veterans Commission by contacting https://www.tvc.texas.gov/claims/appointments/
One can submit an Intent to File by completing a VA Form 21-0966 and either:
Mail it to: (Postmarked by Aug. 9, 2023
Department of Veterans Affairs
Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 4444, Janesville, WI 53547-4444
Fax: 844-531-7818
Call VA at 800-827-1000 & notify intent to file
Email to: PactAct@tvc.texas.gov (note: email must be received by Aug. 8, 2023; 4 p.m.)
Contact your local Veteran County Service Officer.
