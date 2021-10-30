Texas Trust Credit Union on Monday presented Athens ISD campus nurses each with $200 for recognition of service “above and beyond” during the past year, naming them “trusted heroes." Pictured are (from left) Texas Trust Credit Union Athens Branch Manager Suzy Chairez, Texas Trust AVP of Business and Community Engagement Debi Knoblock, Athens High School Nurse Vanessa Bledsoe, Bel Air Elementary Nurse Rebecca Anguiano, South Athens Elementary Nurse Lindsay Pugh, newly appointed Central Athens Elementary Nurse Angie Womble, Athens Middle School Nurse Kelley Quade, and longtime Central Athens Elementary Nurse Polly Williams, who moved into the classroom this month. “We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to honor them all,” said Knoblock.
Texas Trust honors AISD nurses
- Photo courtesy of Jami Ivey
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- OUTDOORS: Roadside Manners
- Truck crashes into Gun Barrel City business
- East Texas ex-nurse gets death penalty for killing patients
- Council approves new restaurant, apartments
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cross Roads, Malakoff and Mabank win in Week 10
- SIDELINE REVIEW: Athens drops contest to Palestine Wildcats
- Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area named to honor Athens biologist
- Crash kills one, injures another
- Athens looks to sting Bulldogs in final road trip
- OUTDOORS: More to bowhunting than arrowing a deer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.