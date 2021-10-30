10-30-21 AISD wildart.jpg

Texas Trust Credit Union on Monday presented Athens ISD campus nurses each with $200 for recognition of service “above and beyond” during the past year, naming them “trusted heroes." Pictured are (from left) Texas Trust Credit Union Athens Branch Manager Suzy Chairez, Texas Trust AVP of Business and Community Engagement Debi Knoblock, Athens High School Nurse Vanessa Bledsoe, Bel Air Elementary Nurse Rebecca Anguiano, South Athens Elementary Nurse Lindsay Pugh, newly appointed Central Athens Elementary Nurse Angie Womble, Athens Middle School Nurse Kelley Quade, and longtime Central Athens Elementary Nurse Polly Williams, who moved into the classroom this month. “We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to honor them all,” said Knoblock.

