Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.