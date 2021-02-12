The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has launched the Texas Rent Relief Program to provide more than $1 billion allocated to the state by the latest federal COVID-19 stimulus bill.
TDHCA will begin accepting applications for the program on Monday, Feb. 15, but residents are encouraged to visit TexasRentRelief.com now to learn more about the process.
This is the first statewide rent and utility assistance program for qualifying households.
Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan Tuesday urged Texans to apply for this program as soon as it becomes available.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a significant financial strain on many Texans, and the Texas Rent Relief Program will provide an incredible lifeline to households in need of assistance on their rent and utility payments," Abbott said.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, those who qualify can call 1-833-9TX-RENT (1-833-989-7368), or submit applications online at TexasRentRelief.com.
The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
To qualify, households must be at or below 80% of the area median income, as well as meet other criteria.
According to federal guidelines, TDHCA will prioritize applications for households at or below 50% of the area median income level and households where one or more members are currently unemployed, and have been for at least 90 days.
Landlords are encouraged to apply on behalf of tenants, who must co-sign the application.
