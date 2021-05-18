Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said. “According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits.”
Abbott said that assessment does not include the jobs that typically are not listed, like construction and restaurant jobs.
“In fact, there are nearly 60% more jobs open and listed in Texas today than there was in February 2020, the month before the pandemic hit Texas,” he said.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, nearly 45% of posted jobs offer wages greater than $15.50 per hour. Approximately 76% pay more than $11.50 per hour. Only 2% of posted jobs pay around the minimum wage.
At this stage of opening the state 100%, Abbott said the focus must be on helping unemployed Texans connect with the more than a million job openings.
The governor also cited the high level of fraudulent unemployment claims being filed. TWC estimates that nearly 18% of all claims for unemployment benefits during the pandemic are confirmed or suspected to be fraudulent, which totals more than 800,000 claims, worth as much as $10.4 billion, if all claims had been paid.
Federal law requires the effective date of this change to be at least 30 days after notification is provided to the Secretary of Labor. As a result, the effective date will be June 26, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.