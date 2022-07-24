The Texas Supreme Court recently affirmed in a 5-3 decision that Texas Central has the right to exercise eminent domain power in building the proposed high speed rail from Dallas to Houston.
The company has plans to build a high-speed passenger train connecting the two cities by less than 90 minutes, with a proposed stop in Grimes County, between College Station and Huntsville.
In 2015, Texas Central announced its plans to construct the high-speed rail and subsequently sent Leon County landowner James Miles a packet including project details, an outline of the survey process, an invitation to open house meetings, and a survey permission form.
Miles refused to grant Texas Central access to his land. He filed suit seeking a declaration that the survey permission form exceeded certain provisions in the Texas Transportation Code.
He argued that the company did not meet the statutory definition of a “railroad company” or an “interurban electric railway.”
Texas Central sought its own declaratory judgment that it was a “railroad company” and an “interurban electric railway” under the Texas Transportation Code with the right to conduct survey examinations.
In the case of Miles v. Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure, Inc., the trial court sided with Miles, declaring that neither Texas Central or Integrated Texas Logistics, formed in 2017 to construct and operate the rails lines, were “railroad companies” or “interurban electric railways.”
Texas Central and ITL appealed and the Thirteenth Court of Appeals reversed the ruling, finding that both were “railroad companies” and “interurban electric railways,” giving them the right to use eminent domain power.
Miles sought review from the Texas Supreme Court, which ultimately upheld the appeals court’s ruling.
“Texas Central has made significant strides in the project over the last several years and we are moving forward on a path that we believe will ensure the project’s successful development,” stated a press release from Texas Central. “We look forward to being able to say more about this at an appropriate time in the near future.”
Rep. Brian Harrison represents House District 10, comprised of Ellis and parts of Henderson counties, and has voiced his opposition of the project.
“Private property rights are foundational to a free society, and I am appalled by the Texas Supreme Court’s decision,” he stated.
“I am firmly committed to stopping the destructive boondoggle that is this proposed high-speed rail and to protecting the private property rights of my constituents and all Texans. I will introduce legislation next session to ensure these rights are not eroded.”
According to Harrison, recent court filings show Texas Central owes more than $600,000 in unpaid property taxes.
He also noted that the company has recently seen the departure of its CEO Carlos Aguilar and the resignation of its executive leadership team.
Megan Hempel, Mark Archibald and Michael Kormos contributed to this report.
