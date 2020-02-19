Palestine, Rusk, TX – Generations of families treasure their Texas State Railroad travel traditions and can continue to build memories during this brand-new decade. Highlighting the classic service and scenic beauty of the Piney Woods excursion experience aboard the Official Railroad of Texas, seasonal special event trains round-out this year’s calendar with opportunity for all ages and interests.
Once again, Polar Express® brought 2019 to an exciting finale. This enchanting ride to the North Pole aboard one of America’s most historic railroads took several months of preparation and in November and December welcomed over 60,000 visitors to East Texas. Now Texas State Railroad rolls down the track again starting February 28th, departing the Palestine depot at 11:00 a.m.
Springtime is a sensational season at Texas State Railroad. Railroad passengers get a front row seat to this springtime show from vantage points along these historic rails when the luminous white and pink dogwood blooms light up the East Texas forest. On Sunday, March 22, passengers can savor the flavors of East Texas with a scrumptious 3-course meal and enjoy prime views. The Easter Bunny Express offers several departures to visit with the big bunny and hunt for Easter eggs on Saturdays April 4 and 11. The educational Maydelle Turntable Run is a fun glimpse of historic railroad equipment in action on April 30, May 7 and 14.
The Celebration of Steam begins on Saturday, May 23 at the Palestine depot. Vintage “iron horses” are on display to the public at the Palestine depot, Memorial Day Weekend, May 25 and 26. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to see notable steam and diesel engines showcased for photo opportunities. The property will be open to ticket-carrying guests at 8:00 a.m. and the train will depart the Palestine depot at 11:00 a.m. The Memorial Day Brunch train featuring the flavors of East Texas with a scrumptious 3-course meal will depart the Palestine depot at 1:00 p.m. on May 24.
From June through August, Saturday yard work and laundry can wait. Add adventure to your afternoon with a short, "family-affordable," train adventure. Experience the beautiful late afternoon shadows of the Piney Woods aboard Texas State Railroad for a quick two-hour break.
Further down the tracks, the train continues to combine great tastes with great trains during Pints in the Pines, Wines in the Pines and something every dad will adore, a Father’s Day Brunch Train. As the year end approaches, Texas State Railroad will again offer enchanting holiday-themed trains such as the Pumpkin Patch and Polar Express®.
Texas State Railroad’s classic consist of cars is the stuff memories are made of. The train’s most historic style of seating is the open-air car with fresh breezes and historic wooden slat benches. For those seeking table service and more decadent accommodations, the Railroad offers several options to make the adventure extra special. The private charter caboose seats up to 8, with rich, crushed-velvet seating and a private valet. Presidential #1511 features comfortable living-room style seats, intimate table service, large picture windows and access to a private outdoor-viewing platform. The art-deco inspired Presidential #42 features comfortable couches or two-top tables and chairs, intimate table service and large picture windows. The exclusive glass-top Sky-High Dome car seats up to 66 people and features soft leather seats with convenient tables and an unobstructed birds-eye view that railfans treasure. Family-friendly first class features comfortable upholstered benches with tabletops for four.
Trains depart on a varied year-round schedule. Most trains depart from Palestine, TX depot. For more information visit www.texasstaterailroad.net or call 855-632-7729.
