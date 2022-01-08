AUSTIN, Texas — Bryan James Lunceford, a trucking business owner from Greenville, loved to do anything on a tractor as long as he could wear overalls, according to his obituary. He is one of 75,000 Texans who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
He was 44.
“[Lunceford] was the best daddy, son, brother, Uncle/Bubba and an amazing husband who loved and fiercely protected his family and friends,” his obituary read.
Texas hit the milestone Thursday at 75,014, just as the country enters its third calendar year of the pandemic. About 832,000 Americans have died from the disease. Texas, which makes up about 8.74% of the country’s population, accounts for about 9.01% of deaths, data shows.
COVID arrived in Texas in March 2020, first forcing the cancellation of South By Southwest — a large, international tech and music festival in Austin — then a domino effect of industry closures for all nonessential businesses, halting much of Texas’s economy.
In the time since, there have been more than 4.05 million confirmed cases in Texas. And the state continues to hit daily records of new cases — reporting nearly 35,500 new cases Thursday alone. Its positivity rate, or the rate at which tests return positive, also hit an all-time high of 35.08% for molecular tests.
The omicron variant, which has caused the latest surge, has pushed cities like Austin to move to Stage 5 precaution guidelines and some schools across the state to grapple with how to safely return to campus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, added that as cases continue to rise, hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.
“The big caveat is, we should not be complacent since the increased transmissibility of variant … omicron … might be overridden by the sheer volume of the number of cases that may be a reduced severity, but could still stress our hospital [systems],” Fauci said.
According to state data, 8,740 people were hospitalized with COVID including 350 kids.
Fauci and other health officials continue to urge vaccinations as they have proven to reduce severe illness and hospitalizations. About 61% of Texans are fully vaccinated, with 72.27% having received at least one dose, data shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.