HUNTSVILLE — Texas executed John Balentine without incident Wednesday, despite several calls for a stay.
Balentine, 54, was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. after being executed by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
He was injected with a single dose of pentobarbital.
Balentine was convicted of capital murder for the 1998 murders of three Amarillo teenagers.
According to police reports, Balentine entered the Amarillo home he previously shared with his ex-girlfriend, Misty Caylor, and shot and killed her brother, Edward Mark Caylor, 17, as well as Kai Brooke Geyer and Steven Brady Watson, both 15 years old. He shot each in the head while they slept, according to court records.
Prosecutors said Caylor’s brother, Edward, disapproved of Balentine and Caylor’s interracial relationship and had previously threatened Balentine. Balentine was Black, the three victims were white.
In his final statement, Balentine apologized to the eight victim witnesses present saying, “I apologize for the pain I caused. I hope you find in your heart to forgive me.”
There were also six witnesses presenting on behalf of Balentine, including four friends, his attorney Shawn Nolan and spiritual advisor Morris Whiteside.
As Balentine was receiving the injection, a personal witness began to sing a portion of the hymn “Amazing Grace.”
Earlier this week, it was unclear whether Balentine's execution would move forward after his attorneys requested a stay from the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming the trial was riddled with racial bias. Less than two hours before his execution, the U.S. Supreme Court also declined an appeal by Balentine’s attorney.
Separately, a judge delayed the execution last week stating that Balentine’s attorney was not properly notified of the lethal injection, as required by law.
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reinstated the execution order Wednesday.
Balentine is the third death row inmate to be executed in Texas this year.
