Ali Linan CNHI Texas statehouse reporter
AUSTIN — The fight over property tax reform came to an end last Thursday night as both the House and the Senate approved an $18 billion relief package.
After weeks of delay and many iterations, the approved bill offers school tax rate compressions, homestead exemptions, a non-homesteaded circuit breaker pilot program and an update to the state’s franchise tax. It is the largest property tax relief bill in state history.
“The passage of this $18 billion package is a testament to the unwavering commitment of Texas leaders to address the concerns of taxpayers and provide significant relief from the burden of escalating property taxes,” House Speaker Dade Phelan said.
“More importantly, congratulations to the taxpayers of Texas. They are the big winners today,” he added.
The bill increases the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. Under this exemption, homeowners of a $200,000 home would pay taxes on it as if it was valued at $100,000.
Another portion of the bill compresses the school maintenance and operations tax rate. Rate compression is the intentional act to lower the tax rate, which reduces what taxpayers owe. School maintenance and operations taxes are typically the largest portion of one’s property tax bill.
To cover the difference, the state will use funds from its $32.7 billion surplus. Both chambers and Gov. Greg Abbott have always supported rate compressions as part of the tax deal.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and lead bill author state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, of Houston, were steadfast in their belief that offering homestead exemptions combined with rate compressions would provide Texans “maximum relief.”
The package also created the three-year pilot program for a 20% circuit breaker on non-homestead properties valued at $5 million or less.
Circuit breaker programs account for people's ability to pay when calculating a property tax bill and cost far less than across-the-board rate reductions or increases in exemptions, per the state’s website. A property tax circuit breaker reduces property taxes that exceed a certain percentage of someone's income, it said.
A second bill focuses on a franchise tax. In Texas, businesses with a certain amount of annual receipts pay a tax to the state. The bill eliminates franchise taxes for about 67,000 small-business owners by raising the total revenue threshold necessary before businesses are required to pay the tax. In addition, it states that those who do not qualify for the tax also do not need to file the annual Public Information Report with the Texas comptroller.
Texas Democrats attempted several times to include direct relief to renters.
In particular, they favored an amendment that would offer renters a cash rebate of up to 10% on rent paid in the last tax year. This was the same proposal House Democrats offered last week, stating that roughly 38% of Texans are renters.
“People are saying, well, we're going to give those landlords property tax relief and we hope it'll trickle down to their renters. That these landlords, out of the goodness of their heart, are going to reduce rents. I don't believe that,” said state Rep. Gene Wu, a Houston Democrat who put up the amendment.
Each of the nearly two dozen amendments was voted down or withdrawn.
In the last step of the process, lawmakers in both chambers also voted Thursday evening in favor of House Joint Resolution 2, which places all of the changes as constitutional amendments on the Nov. 7 ballot.
If approved by voters, the impact of the $100,000 homestead exemption and school district tax rate compression will be retroactive for the 2023 tax year, resulting in a tax cut of $1,250 to $1,450 for a homeowner living in the statewide average home valued at $331,000, officials said. Voters will also consider accepting the tax rate compression and the circuit breaker pilot program.
The bills now head to the governor for his signature.
Abbott said he “looks forward to signing the legislation into law.
“I thank my partners in the Texas Legislature for coming together to honor the best interests of hardworking Texans who want to own their property — not rent it from the government,” Abbott said in a statement.
