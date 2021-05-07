Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, May 7, businesses or civic organizations and homebound Texans can call the State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center at 844-90-TEXAS to schedule a visit from a mobile COVID-19 vaccination team.
To qualify for a visit, a business or civic organization must have 10 or more employees, visitors, or members who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated. Businesses or organizations that choose to participate may call the hotline and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a mobile vaccination team.
Homebound residents are encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a team come to their home.
"Vaccines are the most effective tool in Texas' fight against COVID-19, and we are committed to making COVID-19 vaccines even more widely available to Texans across the state," Gov. Greg Abbott said."
Abbott, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Military Department, made the announcement Thursday. The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program originally launched in January to ramp up vaccination efforts in underserved areas of Texas.
Since the program's initial launch, the responsibilities of State Mobile Vaccine Teams have been expanded to meet various COVID-19 vaccination needs of communities across the state. These teams are made up of members of the Texas National Guard and coordinated by TDEM.
