State Rep. Keith Bell (R) honored long time public servant Constable Sherry Kay Langford through House Resolution 260 during the 87th Regular session where the resolution passed unanimously.
Bell presented the resolution to Langford's husband Jim at a special ceremony Monday at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. The event was well attended by friends, family and county officials.
Langford was honored for her service to the community prior to her unexpected passing due to COVID-19 in January at the age of 62.
Langford was born in Dallas to James Kincer and Joann Rogers, along with four sisters, Vicky, Donna, Mary and Kelly. She married Jim Langford who showed her love and support in all her endeavors during their 28 years together. The couple had two children and two grandchildren.
She started her career as a dispatcher for HCSO graduating from the East Texas Police Academy in 1992 when she became the first female patrol deputy. In a 2017 interview, Langford said at first, although she was treated well, it took time to earn fellow deputies' trust, which she did fairly quickly.
During her dedicated service she was wounded by a gunshot during a call, but she pressed on and was promoted to investigator in 1996 and lieutenant over the criminal investigation division in 2001.
Langford believed drugs were the root of all evil, and felt purpose in serving as lieutenant over the newly formed HC Narcotics unit in 2003. She was actively involved with the East Texas Drug Task Force and served as head of the HC Drug Task Force. She retired after nearly three decades of service in 2016.
Although she was not a fan of public speaking or campaigning, after the encouragement of many, including Sheriff Ray Nutt, she ran for Pct. 1 Constable and won by a good margin over a longtime incumbent in 2017.
"Kay Langford made a meaningful difference in the lives of her loved ones and fellow citizens alike," the resolution stated. "She will long be remembered with great admiration and affection, now, therefore, be it resolved that the House of Representatives of the 87th Texas Legislature hereby pay tribute to the memory of Constable Sherry Kay Langford and extends sincere condolences to her relatives and friends."
