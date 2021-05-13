Lt. Colonel Allen West (retired), the Texas Republican Party Chairman, will be speaking at the Lone Star Republican Club’s monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Athens Country Club. Doors open at 4 p.m. for a meet and greet and tickets are $20.
According to West, he is a Christian constitutional conservative, combat veteran, and former Member of the United States Congress. He said he believes it will be conservative, free market policies, not politics that secures a sound economic future for Americans – with growth, opportunity and returning the promise of the American dream for this generation and those to come.
RSVP to Lulu Payne by Friday, May 14, by email lpayne0401@gmail.com.
