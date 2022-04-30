‘Texas Gold’ is perhaps the most popular columbine (Aquilegia) grown in Texas. It has been named a Texas Superstar®, a designation given plants recommended by Texas A&M AgriLife. It is a hybrid of Hinckley’s columbine, a certain columbine which is quite rare in the wild, growing only in one area in West Texas alongside a waterfall.
Columbines prefer shade in summer and sun in winter, so planting under a deciduous tree, one which will lose its leaves in winter, is ideal. They like moist soil, but prefer sand over clay.
If conditions are right, columbines may seed itself, and you could end up with a large group of flowers which will shine brightly in the shade each spring. Even when not in flower, columbine’s foliage is attractive.
Aquilegia comes from the Latin for eagle, so named for the blooms’ resemblance to eagle talons. Columbine, the common name, comes from the Latin for dove. According to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, this refers to the “flower's resemblance to a cluster of 5 doves. The spurs represent the birds' heads and shoulders; the spreading sepals, the wings; the blade of the petal, each bird's body.”
Prized for blooming in shade, and although considered deer resistant, columbines will attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. They will flower for up to two months. Columbine is perfectly paired with azaleas, although you may also want to try growing them with abelias, camellias, or gold dust plant (Aucuba).
In my garden, I have yellow-blooming acer sedum across a walkway from a corner of purple-blooming Louisiana irises and ‘Texas Gold’ columbine on the other side of the irises, planted far enough away that the irises won’t invade and take over the space intended for the columbine. Right now, all three are in full bloom and make quite a colorful statement. Mix and match combinations of plants for your own special colorful display in spring.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
