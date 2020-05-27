With Texas gradually re-opening, The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens and Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson partially reopened to public visitation Wednesday, May 27.
Both facilities have enhanced safety measures that comply with Center for Disease Control guidelines and Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders.
“We look forward to providing a safe, free option for children and families to explore and learn more about saltwater environments,” said Robin Riechers, Coastal Fisheries Division Director.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with the following safety procedures in place:
Guests are encouraged to wear masks, maintain appropriate social distances from others outside their party, and use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.
No groups larger than five people are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household.
To avoid crowding there will not be any tram or hatchery tours offered
The indoor portion of the visitor center, including the dive theater, gift shop, and Game Warden museum will remain closed.
Water fountains and vending machines will not be operational, but visitors are permitted to bring drinks and bottled water will be available for purchase
TFFC will be operating at approximately 25% visitor capacity per the state’s executive order. This will allow up to 100 people at the facility at any time.
“We are so happy to be open even the alligator gar are smiling,” said Tom Lang, TFFC director.
One family drove from Fort Worth in order to celebrate their son Kolton's 10th birthday. He caught 18 fish while he was there. Kolton said he is a huge TFFC fan.
Lang wanted to remind people that the center is currently unable to provide rods and reels.
“We prefer when all people have to show up with is a desire to fish, but for now they will need to bring their own gear” Lang said.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 and safety requirements they are only able to provide bait for now.
The center has been busy preparing for guests with a lot of remodeling and hard work. The Angler center has a new floor and the alligators have even made a nest.
To be informed on when TFFC is nearing visitor capacity and entrance will require waiting, please follow the TFFC Facebook page and front entrance signage. Admission is temporarily reduced to the group rate of $2.50 per guest. During this partial reopening phase, visitors to TFFC can still enjoy all outside aquaria, recreational fishing (fishing poles will not be available for loan, but tackle and bait will be available), the Angler’s Pavilion, antique lure and fishing equipment exhibit, and wetland trail.
For additional information about the re-openings and to plan your visit, visit the TFFC websites.
